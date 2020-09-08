Microsoft, Xbox Series S Gamer Price

Microsoft announced the price of the Xbox Series S, which has been spoken for a long time, in a statement made through the Xbox’s official Twitter account. On the other hand, Microsoft Central also announced the price of the Xbox Series X and announced the release date of the consoles.

Microsoft has finally made its official announcement about the affordable new Xbox Series S console, which has been under the claims for some time. In the statements made via Twitter, the price and design of the Xbox Series S were shared. Statements made by Microsoft on Twitter have attracted the attention of the players. In addition, while these developments were taking place, Microsoft Central also revealed the price of the Xbox Series X today.

According to Microsoft’s official Twitter account for Xbox, the Xbox Series S will appear as the smallest Xbox ever released. Although the company did not mention the technical details of this console in its statements, it made the players happy by announcing the affordable price of the Xbox Series S. What’s even more pleasing is that the statements made by Microsoft Central will also make the players waiting for the Xbox Series X laugh.

Microsoft Xbox Series S will look like this

The Xbox Series S was also leaked by Brad Sams in the morning. When we look at it in terms of design, it is stated that the console, which has a small structure to fit into the Xbox Series X, is at a level to compete with the Xbox One X in terms of performance. The console, which is likely to have next-generation features such as ray tracing, seems to offer an impressive experience in FHD resolution.

Both consoles will be released on November 10

According to the statements made by Microsoft Central, both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be released on November 10, 2020. This statement brings to mind the claims that the PlayStation 5 will also be released on these dates. Both tech giants will likely announce close release dates. This is what makes November 10 reasonable for both Xboxes and PlayStation 5.

Here is the post Microsoft made on Twitter

How much will the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S cost?

According to the statements made by Microsoft Central, the Xbox Series X will have the expected price. In this context, Microsoft Central announced that the price of the Xbox Series X will be $ 499, according to the statements made by Microsoft, the price of the Xbox Series S will be $ 299. It is also among the claims that the Xbox Series X will offer an “Xbox All Access” subscription package for $ 35 per month and the Xbox Series S for $ 25 per month.

Some technical features of the Xbox Series X have also leaked

While all these developments are taking place, a trailer leaked minutes ago reveals some of the technical features of the Xbox Series S. When we look at the information contained in the trailer, we can say that the technical features of the Xbox Series S can satisfy many gamers. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at the technical features of the Xbox Series S revealed through the leaked trailer.

According to the information in the trailer, the Xbox Series S will have playback support up to 120 fps at 1440p resolution. In addition, as expected, this game console will also include ray tracing technology support. The console, which will be completely digital, will have a 512 GB SSD. It is stated that the SSD that will give life to the Xbox Series S will be special and will offer good performance.

The features in the trailer are not limited to these. According to the trailer, the Xbox Series S will offer variable refresh rate support. The console, which will have similar support for shadowing operations, will be able to show games as if they were in 4K resolution in addition to playing 4K media. The fact that all these features will be offered for $ 299 shows that the choice of players who do not have high-level obsession may be in favor of the Xbox Series S.

Here is the promotional video for Xbox Series S

no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuP — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020



