Microsoft Xbox continues to increase revenue

Microsoft has released its financial report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The software giant completed this period with $ 37.2 billion in revenue and $ 13.9 billion in net profit. During this period, the company’s revenue increased by 12 percent and its profit by 30 percent. While working remotely due to the pandemic negatively affects the revenues of many companies; Microsoft Surface is increasing its revenue thanks to Xbox and services. The fact that people work remotely, teleconference frequently, and play more games benefits Microsoft.

Cloud services are the area where the effects of pandemic-induced changes on Microsoft’s balance sheets are most obvious. While both commercial and individual Office revenues increased, Office 365 Commercial revenues increased by 21 percent. Server products and cloud services revenue rose 22 percent, while Azure revenues increased 48 percent in connection with remote work.

The number of subscribers for the Microsoft 365 Personal plan also rose to 45.3 million by the end of the quarter. It seems that Microsoft’s focus on Microsoft 365 and Teams has been effective in the increase of 27 percent on an annual basis.

The cloud and Office are not the only roles in Microsoft’s growth. Surface revenues increased by 37 percent to $ 1.5 billion in the past quarter. Not introducing a new Surface device during this period makes the recorded increase a little more meaningful. The new Surface Laptop Go and the refurbished Surface Pro X were unveiled in early October. The effect of these products can be seen in the next financial report.

On the gaming side, Xbox content and service revenues increased by 30 percent compared to the previous year. During this period, many users turned to Microsoft’s services such as xCloud and Game Pass, while the demand for the company’s game services increased. Noting the increase in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, the company stated that both first and third-party games contributed to the increase in revenue.

Ambitious for Microsoft Xbox Series X and S sales

Microsoft seems pretty assertive about the demand for Xbox Series X and S. Amy Hood, chief financial officer of the company, said that they expect the next generation consoles to attract great attention. Hood stated that they anticipate a 40 percent increase in this area.

During the quarantine period, when remote work began worldwide, there was an increase in the use of Windows. However, this increase did not drive up Windows OEM revenues. Windows OEM revenues decreased by 5 percent, Microsoft attributed this to declining commercial demand.

Although the demand for PCs decreased on the commercial side, the increase in demand on the individual user side increased Microsoft’s revenues by 31 percent. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that the importance of PCs in human life has increased in this process.

During this period, revenues from LinkedIn rose by 16 percent to $ 722 million.

Microsoft seems to have made a strong start to the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 with Xbox, Surface and cloud revenues. It seems that both the new Xbox’s coming out and the continuation of the remote working period will help Microsoft maintain this line.



