Microsoft would have negotiated the purchase of Pinterest

Microsoft, the company of tycoon Bill Gates, held talks with Pinterest executives in order to buy the social network. According to the Financial Times, the negotiations lasted for months, but currently “are no longer active”.

Microsoft’s interest has strategic purposes. The Windows manufacturer has been trying to convince major online services to use its Azure cloud offerings. Amazon’s AWS dominates this part of the market, and big names like Pinterest could attract additional Azure customers. With Pinterest valued at $ 51 billion, this would be Microsoft’s biggest purchase to date.

TikTok

Microsoft tried the same approach with TikTok. An agreement between the two would have provided the company with important data and would act as a giant ad for its partners and resellers trying to convince companies to choose Azure instead of AWS. The deal was not positive for Bill Gates’ company.

The CEO, Satya Nadella, responsible for Microsoft since 2014, has already made big deals since its entry. Its first acquisition was LinkedIn, for $ 26.2 billion. After a few years, a $ 7.5 billion deal caused GitHub to join the software giant. Now, the company is just a few steps away from finalizing the purchase of Bethesda, the US publishing arm of electronic games, valued at $ 7.5 billion.