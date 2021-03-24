Microsoft works to unite Ubisoft Plus to Game Pass

Apparently, Microsoft sees that the Game Pass still has a lot to grow in terms of catalog. Therefore, the company would be negotiating and planning to add Ubisoft Plus to its game subscription service.

The information, which is a rumor, was given by Jeff Grubb, one of the most trusted insiders in the industry. “I’m not sure, but that’s my understanding, is that they are trying to make this happen”, clarified the content producer.

The action could represent a major new addition to the library of a major developer at Game Pass. Last year, the Ultimate version of the platform received EA Play, which guaranteed players titles like FIFA 21, Battlefield V, A Way Out and Titanfall 2.

With Ubisoft Plus available, consumers could receive games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 5, Watch Dogs Legion and The Division 2. Grubb stressed that the integration could add to the value of the Xbox plan.

Microsoft, which recently made the name change from Xbox Live to Xbox Network official, did not officially speak on the subject. And you, what do you think of this possibility? Leave your answer in the comments!