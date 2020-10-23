Microsoft works on VR controllers that simulate gravity

VR reality is a sector that still does not have many followers, but that can still contribute many things. The first prototypes have only been the beginning of what is to come in future generations, which are not far behind. And it is that companies like Microsoft are already proposing new controllers that replicate gravity in your hands as you will see below.

So are the new Microsoft VR controls

Those from Redmond have bet heavily on virtual reality, although their strength is augmented reality. Hololens are already working in some sectors where holograms and help between professionals in the distance are important. It may still be a long way from more advanced use. And that will come soon, when the PIVOT control comes forward.

For that mission, the Redmond have taken HTC glasses to test their prototype. From what can be seen in the video, HTC beacons are fitted with a new peripheral developed by the firm: it consists of a wrist strap that is fitted with a battery that feeds an electromechanical system. This consists of a new type of control that reacts taking into account the position of the objects in relation to the user’s hand.

In its default phase, the hand is free to hold any object, including the controller. This will be placed on the forearm until the user goes to pick up an object from the virtual world. At that moment, the system will activate and synchronize with the distance of the object so that the user’s hand feels at the same moment that it has grabbed something. The same happens with gravity, since if you release something it will disappear from your hand.

The tests are the most interesting, but the controls not only provide the feeling of grip and gravity. PIVOT has a tactile feedback system and a trigger for control input. The Redmond people have thought of everything and it is that in the sample that we leave you in this article it is possible to use the application with gesture responses.

In the case of the demo, it shows how the user takes different objects in the virtual world and interacts with them, but what happens when another type of movement is performed? In the event that nothing is in hand, the person carrying the device can move their wrist to use quick access to inventory. The system interprets it and the controller readily agrees to place the controller in your hand.

There is still much to discover and we will be attentive to what Microsoft presents in the future.



