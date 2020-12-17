Microsoft works on the passwords filling app

Every time you enter an Internet site where you have a profile, you must enter your password and email. The second is simple since you will surely use that email address to communicate with someone or receive news. The first is more problematic, since if you have several profiles on networks it is possible that you vary the password and forget it. But this may soon change thanks to a new Microsoft app that fills in passwords for you.

Microsoft will remember your passwords for you

The logins are the easiest thing to do, as long as you remember the password. This shouldn’t be a problem, but it actually is for two reasons. The first is that if you put a simple password you run the risk of someone easily hacking your account. The second is that you do not remember the password and therefore you have to go through the ‘I have forgotten my password’ process offered by these services. Luckily there are many applications that help you with the procedure and now Microsoft wants to create its own.

Its name is easy to remember: Microsoft Authenticator. The application is in development and only a few have had access to it. According to The Verge, the application is available on both Android and iOS devices, so users of any terminal will have the ability to use it.

What is striking is that to use it you need a Microsoft account and that the application operates through the Microsoft Edge Browser. However, there is an extension with which you can synchronize the passwords that you save with Google Chrome, something understandable considering that both have the same structure that, in case you did not know, bears the name of Chromium.

Nothing has been said about the release date yet, as well as the compatibility with other browsers such as Firefox or Safari. We will have to wait to know this information, but keep in mind that you must make an effort to have your passwords secure.



