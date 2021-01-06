Microsoft works on new version of Outlook for Windows

Microsoft is developing a new version of Outlook, which should soon replace the current standard Windows 10 email and calendar apps, in addition to running on macOS, mobile devices and any browser. The novelty was revealed by Windows Central on Monday (4).

Based on the web version of Outlook, the application was codenamed “Monarch” and is part of the “One Outlook” project, partially revealed by the Redmond giant during a conference in early 2020. The proposal is to use it instead of different alternatives of the company’s existing email client, being compatible with all platforms.

It is “a new version of Outlook, designed for large screen experiences”, as described in the leaked version of the program, which will offer the same user experience on any device and system, whether on a notebook, mobile phone or tablet. It will be available to commercial customers and also free of charge to anyone.

Lighter and faster than the client currently used, One Outlook will have several integrated features, according to the publication. Among them, we highlight the offline storage, a notification system and the sharing tool, expanding the functions available on the web version, at the moment.

Scheduled for launch in 2022

The novelty is still at an early stage of development, which has been tested by Microsoft with selected users interested in helping to improve the tool. But in this first version of the app, some features provided for in the project are not available, such as offline mode, for example.

A more complete beta version of the new Outlook should be made available by the owner of Windows by the end of this year, while the final version, including all tools, is expected to launch only for the next year, completely replacing current apps.