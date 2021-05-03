Microsoft Word Trick* How to Delete a Page in Microsoft Word?

Microsoft Word has many complex functions. But some features are easier than we think. Like deleting a page in a word. When deleting a document in Word, such as a letter or resume, some users become a little frustrated at the screenwriter and give their keyboard or trackpad a little bit of a workout. If you’re one of these people, you have come to the right spot.

In this article I will show you how to delete a document in Word quickly and easily, in just a few simple steps. Even if you are new to using Microsoft Word (or even to using Microsoft Word for anything other than composing and editing documents), these steps will be easy for you to understand and take advantage of. Once you learn how to delete a document in Word it will seem like second nature to you.

The first thing that you need to know about how to delete a page in Word is that you can delete an entire document by pressing the Del key on your keyboard. This key will get rid of all of the formatting that is on the page, and it will make the document (and the page as a whole) look as though it was written for the new owner. You can use the space bar to toggle between inserting and deleting text. You can also use the return key to erase all of the text once you are done typing. By pressing the Del key and then using the space bar, you can erase a good portion of a Word document, leaving just the header and footer intact.

One of the keys that you will need to master when learning how to delete a page in Word is the shift key. This works in conjunction with the space bar, which will toggle between inserting and removing text. The combination of these two keys is very useful when deleting large blocks of text. The only problem is that they can be hard to understand at times, especially if you are not used to how the keyboard works.

If you need to know how to delete a page in Word without having to type any text, all you have to do is move your mouse cursor over any of the text boxes that are shown on a Word document. When the cursor is over one of these boxes, a menu will appear, allowing you to select the extra page option. To learn how to delete this extra page, click the check box next to it.

The other method on how to delete a page in Microsoft word is to utilize the track or page up button, which is usually on the bottom right corner of the keyboard. To use the track or page up button, click the lower left corner of the keyboard and press the button. This will allow you to go up to the previous page. You can use this same method to go back to the beginning or the end of the document. To learn how to delete a page in Microsoft word, you should spend some time familiarizing yourself with these functions, as these are often used by users who are comfortable with how the computer works.

Deleting items in Microsoft Word is done through the use of the track or page up and page down buttons. These buttons, along with the shift and delete keys can be used to go back or forward in a document, although sometimes it can be difficult to get these buttons to work properly. For those who are less confident with their keyboard layout, there is an available third-party software application that will allow you to learn how to delete a page in Word without having to become familiar with the general use of the keyboard and how to get the different functions of the keyboard to work properly. This software is called the Microsoft Word delete document application, or MDDA, and can be downloaded from the Microsoft website.