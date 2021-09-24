Microsoft Will Update First Surface Duo with Android 11

Microsoft: Shortly after announcing Surface Duo 2, Microsoft took a stand on system updates for its first folding cell phone attempt. The announcement came via a comment to The Verge website, where the Redmond giant promises the arrival of Android 11 for the first Surface Duo by the end of this year.

Focused on productivity, the first Surface Duo was released with a powerful set of components a year ago. Due to its development period, the model hit the market a “year late” with the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the time, most high-end phones were equipped with the Snapdragon 865+, such as Samsung’s folding standout, the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

However, the problems of the original Surface Duo were not necessarily linked to its components, which offered satisfactory performance in most everyday tasks, but rather to its poorly optimized operating system. The collapsible was released with Android 10 and included a number of adaptations to improve user productivity, however, its features had inconsistencies that could be easily fixed with updates — something that hasn’t happened so far.

Fortunately, part of these problems can be solved with the arrival of Android 11, more refined and optimized for the “two-screen experience”. Although the market is already gearing up for the arrival of Android 12, the news is still a plus for Surface Duo owners.

In this context, Microsoft did not provide a more accurate preview, only confirming the arrival of the new through a representative: “We remain committed to providing updates for Surface Duo and are working to bring Android 11 to existing customers before the end of this year ,” he says.

It remains to wait for more news from the company about the case.