Microsoft will support Android apps on Windows 10

Thanks to emulators such as Bluestacks, it is possible to run Android applications on Windows 10. However, Microsoft seems to be preparing to squeeze out agents by offering Android support directly.

According to the news published in Windows Central with the signature of Zac Bowden, the company is preparing to offer support for Android applications in Windows 10 by 2021. Bowden states that Android apps can be accessed through Microsoft Store.

There is no concrete information on how Microsoft will offer this support. It seems logical that support should be specific to ARM-based Windows devices. Because most of the Android applications are prepared for ARM-based devices.

Gmail, Uber and similar apps work with Google Play Services support. It remains unclear what Microsoft has to offer for this. At this point, it is worth remembering that platforms such as BlackBerry 10 that support Android applications or the first Windows 10 Mobile previews do not support Google Play Services.

Still, it can be said that it would be a gratifying step to support Android apps for Windows 10 users. Especially the fact that macOS supports iPhone and iPad applications increases the importance of this expansion of Microsoft. With this expansion, it can be said that Android developers will also spend a little more time to make their applications suitable for the big screen.



