Microsoft Will Provide More Protection Against Cyberattacks

Microsoft announced an initiative to help security researchers reproduce techniques used in attack scenarios. Microsoft announced a new open source initiative that will help security researchers reproduce well-known techniques used in real attack scenarios.

The software giant announced that security experts can test and verify the effectiveness of the company’s related security products, including Microsoft 365 Defender, Azure Defender, and Azure Sentinel, using a simulation environment called SimuLand.

Microsoft also reported that telemetry and forensic structures produced after each simulation exercise will also help expand threat research.

Microsoft wants to help companies prepare for cyberattacks

With the updates it brings every period, Microsoft wants to tighten its security measures, which provide convenience to both users and companies. “Our aim is to make the simulation application called SimuLand ready for all kinds of cyber scenarios,” said Roberto Rodriguez, Threat Researcher from Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) R&D.

Rodriguez stated that SimuLab will help security teams understand the behavior and methods of their competitors. Additionally, he explained that it will help them learn about the latest techniques and tools used by threat actors.

The security tool will help detect based on pre-defined conditions for each attacker action. It will allow the detection capabilities of various security devices to be tuned and verified.

SimuLand will prevent threat actors from entering cloud applications, according to Bleeping Computer. It will also support a lab environment designed to help test and heal defenses against Golden SAML attacks.

Rodriguez said the team is working to create more labs. He also stated that they plan to add several innovations to the project, including the ability to export all telemetry generated and share it with the larger cybersecurity community.

Do you think Microsoft security software is enough for home users? Or should these tools be improved more? In the comments section, you can express your opinions and problems about the security of the Microsoft operating system.