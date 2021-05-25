Microsoft Will Make An Important Announcement About Windows Very Soon

Microsoft isn’t talking about big Windows plans at its Build 2021 event this week. Because the company is planning a separate event for the PC operating system to detail the innovations it is working on. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced at the Build keynote event that he has been “testing the next generation of Windows” over the past few months:

“We will soon be sharing one of the most important Windows updates of the past decade to open up greater economic opportunities for developers and content creators. I’ve been using it myself for the past few months and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows. Our promise to you is this: Today we will create more opportunities for every Windows developer and welcome any creator looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build, distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon. ”

Microsoft has been working on a new app store for Windows alongside some important user interface changes in the operating system in recent months. Nadella seems to be referring to the store changes here, with the promise to unlock a better economy for developers and creators within Windows.

This will likely include some major changes in the Windows Store and will allow developers to offer any Windows application from the store, including internet browsers such as Chrome or Firefox. Rumors suggested that Microsoft could allow third-party trading platforms in apps so that developers could prevent Microsoft from making 15 percent cuts on apps and 12 percent on games.

It is also interesting that Nadella mentions “new generation Windows” specifically. Microsoft often calls everything “Windows 10” and this new language may indicate that the company is preparing for a more important change in the Windows brand than just the user interface.

Last week, Microsoft confirmed that Windows 10X, an operating system originally designed for dual-screen devices, will not be released. The software maker is now bringing the best of Windows 10X, a simplified version of Windows, to the major version of Windows 10. We expect to see some major UI changes in Windows under the codename “Sun Valley”.

Some of the work, such as new system icons, File Explorer improvements, and the end of Windows 95 era icons, started to see test users. In addition, Microsoft is focusing on improving the fundamentals of Windows with fixes for the issue of rearranging apps across multiple monitors, the addition of Xbox Auto HDR, and improvements in Bluetooth audio support.

Nadella says we’ll hear a lot more about the future of Windows “very soon”. That’s why we expect some kind of Windows-focused announcement or event in the coming weeks.