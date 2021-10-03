Microsoft Will Improve Its Accessibility Features; So Are The New Options For Xbox

Microsoft reaffirms its desire that all users have methods to enjoy their products. We tell you the announced changes. Accessibility in video games has become very important for companies in recent years. Every day there are more video games that offer all kinds of settings designed so that people with different limitations can enjoy any experience; From games like Psychonauts 2 to peripherals like the DualSense on the PS5, they have options that allow them to adapt to any player in a way that was not possible in the past. Microsoft is one of the companies that has placed the most emphasis on this initiative, and during the recent Xbox Accessibility Showcase it has confirmed the new wave of functions that its consoles will receive.

The video game within everyone’s reach: these are the new functions for Xbox and Windows

We will see the first significant change in Microsoft’s own store: as soon as the update arrives we will be able to check all the accessibility options in the tab of each game. These include elements such as voice narration in the menus, the settings for the colorblind and the possibility of freely configuring the controls, among other settings that will allow each person to adapt to the chosen title.

The labels displayed in the Microsoft Store will inform about up to 20 available functions such as keyboard and mouse support, the ability to play using a single stick of the controller or increasing the size of the subtitles, among many others.

From Redmond they also wanted to highlight once again their commitment to accessibility: “We are proud of the work done to make video games more accessible to the 400 million disabled players in the world. The pandemic has taught us the power of playing in creating and maintaining connections and what it means to be inclusive. ”

Additionally, the Xbox Accessibility Insider League app is now available to collect user feedback and suggestions. In this sense, Microsoft is not only betting on new functions; It is also committed to improving those that were already implemented a long time ago. It is a program that you can install both on your Xbox console and on Windows 10.