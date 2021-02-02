Microsoft will host games, cloud and Windows

Microsoft may bring several new features about its services over the next few months. According to The Verge, the company is planning a series of events for the near future, which will be entirely digital because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The presentations will bring news for games, cloud, Windows and other company services. The first event has already been announced and takes place digitally this week, focusing on the Microsoft 365 subscription and work solutions.

The event in question takes place on Thursday (4) and starts at 11 am, Brasília time. According to a teaser recently shared, the purpose of the presentation is to show news that will “reimagine the experience of employees”.

Renewed Windows and Xbox news

One of Microsoft’s upcoming events should be focused on the brand’s operating system and can bring details about Windows 10X. In addition, the company is expected to reveal more information about the Sun Valley update, which arrives this year and will bring a fresh look to the main OS version.

Regarding games, the company should hold events focused on the Xbox Game Pass and also on xCloud, the company’s cloud gaming platform. With the Xbox Series X and S on the market, the firm can also take advantage of the presentations to reveal new games for the consoles.

So far, Microsoft has not scheduled presentations aimed at Windows or Xbox.