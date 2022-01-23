Microsoft Will Force Windows 10 21H2 To Be Installed On More PCs

Microsoft started last Thursday (20) the forced distribution of Windows 10 version 21H2 on more devices, focusing on computers whose version of the operating system is approaching the end of support. This measure is part of the company’s machine learning system training process.

Released in November last year, Windows 10 21H2 did not bring much news to the home user. The update mainly includes some bug fixes and optimizations aimed at improving system performance, as well as the editions for the corporate audience.

Since its debut, the version was being distributed through Windows Update, but only for those looking to update the system manually, using the tool. With the change, it is automatically available on Windows 10 PCs approaching the end of the maintenance period.

The procedure based on the big tech algorithm is similar to that adopted in some previous versions of the software, such as when devices running Windows 10 1909 were updated. The update will allow computers to continue to receive security updates and the latest enhancements. .

Eligible Devices

According to the announcement released by Microsoft, PCs that currently run Windows 10 20H2, in Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations editions, will be contemplated with the forced distribution of version 21H2. The update will happen automatically over the next few months as support on the devices comes to an end.

The maintenance period for version 20H2 ends on May 20 this year. All eligible machines are expected to have received the 21H2 build files by this date.