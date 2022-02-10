Microsoft Will Continue To Release Activision Games On PlayStation

Microsoft: PlayStation fans can rest easy: Activision Blizzard games should continue to arrive on Sony consoles even after Microsoft honors the contracts signed by the studios before the multibillion-dollar acquisition.

One of the biggest concerns not only of players, but also of regulatory bodies, was that the purchase of the giant publisher and its respective producers could cause an imbalance in the market. Apparently, that might not be the case. In a post on its blog signed by Brad Smith, vice president of the board and president of MS, the company reinforced that it wants to keep popular titles from its new studios on PlayStation.

“Microsoft will continue to keep Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles on PlayStation while honoring pre-existing agreements with Activision,” explains Smith. The post reveals that the creator of Xbox has committed “with Sony to also make them available on PlayStation in addition to contracts already established and in the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love so much.”

The executive also says that his company is also interested in doing something similar in relation to Nintendo, offering “support for the successful platform” of Big N. “We believe this is the right thing [to do] for the industry, for gamers and for our business,” concluded Smith.

Despite the good news that CoD and other popular Activision games continue to be released for the PS and Switch, it’s worth noting that the promise stopped there. The president of Microsoft at no time said that all games will be multiplatform, so it is to be expected that, in the future, several releases will be exclusive to Xbox.