Microsoft will bring Bing slide shows to desktop

If you want the beautiful images you see on the Windows 10 lock screen to be your desktop wallpaper, we have good news for you.

Apparently, in future Windows 10 updates, Microsoft plans to improve customization options within Windows. Planned updates include a Desktop Spotlight feature that will bring Bing images to the desktop in a slideshow format.

Right now, you can download Windows theme packs from Microsoft Store and get impressive wallpapers from here. Or you can create a wallpaper slideshow with your own photos. But apparently, in a future release, the company plans to offer users a “Spotlight collection” through the customization options available within Windows.

When the update will bring the said innovations, it is not yet known. However, some have begun to see the changes within the Windows Insider Program.

You will be able to access this setting the same way you changed your background. Right-click on your desktop, select Personalize, then click the background drop-down menu and select Spotlight Collection from the options. Alternatively, press the Windows key, search for settings, and then go to Personalization> Background.

This way, you will have the opportunity to use them as your desktop background as a beautiful collection of images without having to download impressive wallpapers.



