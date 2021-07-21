Microsoft Will Also bring DirectStorage to Windows 10

Microsoft: Last week, Microsoft quietly confirmed the arrival of one of the main new features of Windows 11 for its predecessor. In a post on the DirectX Developers Blog, the company’s Senior Product Manager, Hassan Uraizee, revealed that DirectStorage will be compatible with version 1909 and beyond of Windows 10 — used by 1.3 billion users.

Previously cited as exclusive to Windows 11, DirectStorage is an exciting new addition to gamers. The feature provides improved data processing for NVMe SSDs, freeing up performance space for the processor to use for other tasks. That way, you’ll be able to get greater performance in 3D games and applications — all without the need for hardware improvements.

Thus, the “backward compatibility” of DirectStorage becomes even more relevant. According to Uraizee, the company’s goal is to facilitate access to the new technology: “Microsoft is committed to ensuring that when game developers adopt a new API, they can reach as many players as possible,” he explains.

However, Uraizee reiterates the benefits of using the feature in conjunction with the upcoming operating system: “Because Windows 11 was built with DirectStorage in mind, games running on Windows 11 benefit even more from new storage stack optimizations,” he ponders.

Although interesting, the novelty still requires developers to implement the technology in their games and programs. Fortunately, the integration process is simple and managed by the operating system itself.

Remember that DirectStorage technology is also part of the Velocity architecture, used in Xbox Series X and S consoles.