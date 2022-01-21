Microsoft: What Is The Relationship Between The Purchase Of Activision And The Metaverse?

Microsoft: The acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft for about US$ 69 billion, announced this Tuesday (18), continues to give rise to talk. While the purchase should only be completed in 2023, developments on the subject continue to generate movement in the game market.

In addition to all the possibilities of dealing with successful franchises, platforms with a high number of players, a consistent generation of revenue and a falling market value due to internal scandals, the negotiation also involved a buzzword in the industry: the metaverse.

But, after all, what role will Activision Blizzard play in the new owner’s plans for this segment?

Building a world

It’s pretty obvious that the metaverse isn’t the main reason Microsoft bought the company, which houses sagas like Diablo and Call of Duty. The billion-dollar purchase further increases the portfolio of games in the hands of the Xbox division, which can feature in services such as Game Pass.

However, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella cited that the purchase “will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms” in the official announcement of the purchase. The problem? He simply left that sentence loose, without detailing how it will happen.

Still, the executive has already addressed the topic in 2021, during the company’s Ignite conference. “When we talk about the metaverse, we describe both a new platform and a new form of application, similar to how we talked about the web and websites in the early 1990s. It’s not just about playing something with friends, you can be in the game. with them”, he explains.