Microsoft: “We will not suspend console production!”

The cooperation between Microsoft and Xbox continues. The 45-year technology company, which clearly expressed its attitude towards cloud-based games, made a press release about the continuity of its consoles.

Knowing that the anticipated competition between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is about to begin, players may also turn to platforms defined as an alternative to these consoles. Phil Spencer, the number one name on Xbox, is not afraid of this situation.

Microsoft compared cloud-based games and consoles

Spencer said his thoughts on cloud-based games are the same as many engineers at Microsoft. According to him, investments in such games will not cause consoles to die.

The 52-year-old manager stated that he received a letter from Microsoft that the console production will continue and the moves of products such as Google Stadia will be answered. In this context, the continuation of the new generation consoles such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will come.

Spencer believes that systems such as Game Pass are getting more and more important day by day and investments in this area will not decrease. Making a similar statement in August last year, the experienced manager claimed that cloud-based games are inevitable, but that Microsoft offers players a better experience.

If there is no change, the Xbox Series X and Series S models will be released on November 10, 2020. Google, on the other hand, continues to invest in the game world through Stadia. Who do you think will win this war? We are waiting your comments.



