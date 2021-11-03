Microsoft Wants To Create Its Own Metaverses With Halo, Minecraft And More Video Games

Microsoft: After learning about Facebook’s plans with Meta, Satya Nadella confirms that they plan to turn their large franchises into three-dimensional metaverses. The future of Microsoft’s most media licenses in the world of videogames passes through their transformation into three-dimensional metaverses. The recent movement of Facebook, now Meta, in its search for new connected horizons, has not left direct competition indifferent. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, has assured that the company wants to connect the digital and physical worlds in this new leap in the technological ecosystem; which is still a virtual parallel world.

“The metaverse allows us to integrate computing in the real world and incorporate the real world into computing”

“When we talk about the metaverse, we are describing both a new platform and a new type of application, similar to how we talked about the web and web pages in the early 1990s,” Nadella commented during his keynote speech at the Ignite 2021 conference this Tuesday.

“In a sense, the metaverse allows us to integrate computing into the real world and incorporate the real world into computing, bringing a real presence to any digital space,” he adds.

Nadella explains that for years we have referred to virtual environments as a digital representation of the world, but now “we have the opportunity to enter that world and participate in it,” he stresses, making it clear that humanity will choose how it wants to experience this. new world and who you want to interact with.