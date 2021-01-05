Microsoft vacancy reinforces Windows 10 redesign rumor

Rumors that Microsoft is planning a complete redesign of Windows 10 have gained even more strength thanks to another clue that the company is even willing to change the look of the operating system.

The novelty is the listing of a job offer at Microsoft updated this Monday (4) for the position of Senior Software Engineer. The candidate’s main job will be to “build interfaces” for Windows and Surface Hub in future platform experiences.

What’s so special about it? According to the Windows Latest website, the same job notice was listed in October 2020, but went unnoticed. At the time, the description listed that the contributor would work with partners to “orchestrate and deliver a vast rejuvenation of Windows experiences to signal customers that Windows is back and ensure that it is considered the best operating system experience for consumers” . Now that speculation has gained momentum, the company has edited the job description to remove the reference to the redesign.

The company’s proposal, according to the published documents, includes new data and control display formats, as well as new icons for the Start menu and new interfaces. There is no target date for the update to arrive.