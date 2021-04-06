Microsoft uses Waifus to promote Game Pass in Japan

In an attempt to attract the attention of the Japanese public to its services, Microsoft has announced that it will rely on a differentiated strategy to promote the Xbox Game Pass in the land of the Rising Sun: the assistance of the Waifus known as Shishiro Botan and Himemori Luna.

For those who do not know, the figures in question are virtual youtubers that are part of the agency Hololive vTuber. The first commercials have already been made available and you can check them out below:

Remember that virtual profiles tend to be quite popular in Japan: just remember the success made by Hatsune Miku to get an idea of the success of these personalities there.

So, what did you think of the result? Share your opinion with other readers in the space below for comments.