Microsoft: Update Fixes PrintNightmare Issues

Microsoft took advantage of its traditional quality update, which occurs every Tuesday of each month, to release a definitive solution for the PrintNightmare vulnerability, whose emergency fix resulted in defects in Zebra and Dymo branded label and receipt printers.

However, the Redmond company said in a statement that the printer issues are not related to Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) 2021-34527 and 2021-1675, but were the result of last June’s cumulative updates.

To address specific printing issues, Microsoft had already released an emergency fix for Windows 10 2004, Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 21H1 last week (9), implemented through a feature known as Known Issues Rollback (KIR) .

Update to fix printing problems

As not all printer owners have been able to use KIR to solve their problems, Microsoft has included in this month’s patch a specific update, KB5004237, which promises to definitively resolve the PrintNightmare bug, without additional complications.

On its updates page, Microsoft said more

in detail on user complaints: “This issue affects many makes and models, but mostly receipt or label printers that connect using a USB port.”

With KB5004237, you don’t need to use either a “Known Problem Reversal (KIR) or Special Group Policy” to solve printing problems once and for all.