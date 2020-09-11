In the last few days, Microsoft has revealed all the technical information, price and release date of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but it was still missing how the box for the new video game was. Missing!

After all, today the Canadian electronics store The Source posted images of the console’s official packaging, soon shared by Tom Warren, editor of The Verge, as you can see here:

Unfortunately, so far, Microsoft has not revealed what the price of the Xbox Series X will be here, but in the United States, it will cost $ 499, while the Xbox Series S costs $ 299.

Both will hit stores around the world on November 10, 2020. Did you like the look of the video game box? Do you plan to buy it at launch? Comment below!

Microsoft unveils the Xbox Series X box via Voxel



