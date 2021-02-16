Microsoft unveils new wireless headset for Xbox

Microsoft announced today (16) the Xbox Wireless Headset, the company’s new wireless headset aimed at Xbox consoles, Windows 10 computers and also phones with Bluetooth 4.2 or later. The new product hits the market in March and has a suggested price of US $ 99.99 (R $ 537 excluding taxes or fees).

The focus of the new Microsoft headset is to ensure a quality gaming experience and also offer features to enhance chat in online games. In the design part, the headset is built with a metal bow, aiming to guarantee more resistance, and has a coating with cushioning foam and polyurethane.

The headset has 40mm speakers and has controls directly on the device. The right side of the headset can be used to manage the overall volume, while the wheel on the left side allows you to adjust the balance of the game sound and voice chat. The user can also customize the experience using the Xbox accessory app.

Chat microphone

The retractable microphone on the Xbox headset has optimizations to improve conversations in online games. The voice capture mechanism is automatically changed when raised and has an LED indicating when it is active.

Microsoft has also equipped the product with a voice isolation system, which guarantees a cleaner sound during online matches. On the software side, the product is also compatible with Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X space sound technologies.

When it comes to autonomy, the headset delivers up to 15 hours of use per charge. The device’s battery can be recharged via the USB-C cable, which comes in the product box, and takes approximately three hours to reach 100% capacity. With half an hour of feeding, the accessory gains about four hours of operation.