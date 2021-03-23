Microsoft tries to fix ‘Printer Bug’ in Windows 10, again

Microsoft has sent a cumulative update that resolves a number of bugs involving Windows 10 incompatibility with some printer models – an error that even spawned the “Blue Screen of Death” on some computers.

The company released the most recent update from last Sunday (21), identified by the code KB5001649 via Windows Update.

In addition to the latest version of the operating system, the error was also definitively resolved on the following platforms: Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2008.

Again?

You may even think you’ve read this news before, but rest assured: the story is really confusing and has repeated itself over the past few days.

The new build will be superimposed on updates previously sent by the company to solve the problem, which was initially detected in early March and involved crashes and error messages caused by the version. Almost a week later, Microsoft sent an update that was supposed to correct the flaw, but that not only maintained the problem but worsened the situation, causing errors even in the documents that were printed.

The most recent fix is ​​valid for both those who downloaded the latest packages and those who paused automatic updates in the past few days.