Microsoft to use AI to fight corruption in the public sector

Microsoft announced on Wednesday (9) the launch of a set of tools and solutions that will help governments to detect corruption schemes in the public service, in addition to increasing transparency in the sector.

Anti-Corruption Technology and Solutions (ACTS) combine technologies such as cloud computing, machine learning, Big Data and artificial intelligence to detect and stop anomalies from massive data analysis in the most diverse government sectors. The announcement took place precisely on the 15th anniversary of the International Day against Corruption, a date chosen by the United Nations as a symbol of these actions.

The procedures are varied, but basically involve a scan by information banks to cross data and detect patterns of deviations or irregularities in values ​​passed on to certain sectors. In addition to finding hidden corruption schemes, you can use the system to create a detailed map of partnerships and contracts for study before closing a contract.

When does it start?

For the time being, Microsoft has not explained in detail how the ACTS works, nor has it stipulated a deadline for making the tools available – the investment will be expanded “in the next decade”, which means from 2021.

In the past few months, Microsoft has partnered with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the World Bank to test the tools or conduct analysis using technology as an ally.



