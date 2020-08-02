TikTok, one of the most popular social networks in the world, continues to be the agenda in the USA. Following the TikTok ban on US President Donald Trump, Microsoft took action to purchase the platform. The “mandatory” TikTok sale of the President of the USA will make a big noise.

Microsoft TikTok has reached an agreement for the sale

US President Donald Trump wants to force TikTok’s developer firm ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US leg if it is. It is known that the US leg is intended to be purchased by Microsoft. After these developments, the information that President Trump wants to ban TikTok service directly in the USA has spread.

While discussing this move of Trump before the US elections, it is considered that he will use his authority to ban or sign a presidential decree. In this process, producer company ByteDance announced that TikTok has decided to sell the U.S. operation by making a statement that will turn all developments back to the top.

Turkey also initiated an investigation by KVKK TikTok famous US technology giant Microsoft, it is expected to purchase the Trump printing. The producer company aims to prevent the aforementioned bans by handing over the operation of TikTok to a US company.



