Microsoft Tests ‘Ultrasafe’ Mode for Edge Browser

In order to ensure advanced protection updates for those who use their browser, Microsoft is testing what it called the Super Duper Secure Mode for the Edge, said a big tech executive on Thursday (5). Should it be released, “ultra-safe” mode will disable an important performance and optimization feature of the solution, all in the name of security.

Johnathan Norman, Microsoft Edge Vulnerability Research lead, explained in a post on the company’s official blog that the move will affect support for JIT (Just-In-Time) within the V8, the platform’s JavaScript engine. Currently, the tool plays a crucial role in many such programs, as it compiles code in advance and generates a significant speed boost when necessary.

Despite the relevance of this support, Norman points out that 45% of interpreter-related vulnerabilities (V8) had something to do with JIT in 2019, as did more than half of bug exploits in Google Chrome. Fortunately, he points out, the deactivation, in theory, does not harm the performance of the giant’s browser.

Who can test Super Duper Secure Mode?

There are no plans for official distribution of Super Duper Secure Mode, but Edge Canary, Dev and Beta users can check how it works once the experiment is up and ready. Just type in your browser’s typing bar: edge://flags/#edge-enable-super-duper-secure-mode.

Also according to Johnathan, with the mode, three other features would come into action, such as Controlflow-Enforcement Technology (CET) and Arbitrary Code Guard (ACG). Both, so far, are in conflict with the JIT — so the novelty would make their executions possible.