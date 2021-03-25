Microsoft tests gaming for free without Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft is testing a feature that eliminates the need for a Live Gold subscription to play online. The tool is being used specifically for games that are free-to-play.

The information was released on Wednesday (24), in a text on the Xbox Insider blog, Xbox testing program. Because of this, for the time being only a select group of people will have access to the update.

According to Microsoft, the mechanism also allows Party Chat and “Searching for groups” to also be used by non-members of the digital service.

In another part of the statement, the company stresses that it is aware that some games are not yet supporting the multiplayer test. These are the cases of Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone. “We are working with the studios, as the titles need an update to support this change in service,” he points out.

It is not yet known when this mechanism will be available to all players. The fact is that the possibility has been discussed for some time. Last week, the website The Verge had said that along with the extinction of the name “Xbox Live”, which will be renamed “Xbox Network”, Microsoft was studying to stop charging a subscription to play free online games.

And you, what do you think of the measure? Do you believe it will bring even more players to play online on Xbox One and Series X / S? Leave your comment below!