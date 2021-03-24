Microsoft testa Dolby Vision no Xbox Series S/X

Microsoft’s new generation video games are expected to receive Dolby Vision in the not-too-distant future, because this HDR technology is already being tested for these consoles. According to Forbes, those enrolled in the Xbox Insider Alpha program received a preview of Dolby’s proprietary feature.

In addition to the small number of people taking screen tests, there are also few compatible games. Apparently, Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Wreckfest are the games that are using the function so far.

The next step is to correct possible errors found and improve to open the tests to a wider audience before releasing the novelty.

HDR is able to deliver contrast and intelligent brightness, making images more attractive in general. But, although very welcome, it is worth mentioning that Dolby Vision is not compatible with such a large number of smart TVs.

Other than that, the update for the consoles should arrive in the second half of 2021. As for the PlayStation 5, there is still no recent news talking about the implementation for the video game.