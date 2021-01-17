Microsoft Teams will allow you to recap meetings

This month, Microsoft will launch a new function for Teams that allows you to recap meetings. The tool will be able to transcribe and record meetings, in addition to maintaining important messages and files.

When enabled, the option to revisit the meeting will appear in the chat tab for attendees, but only on the desktop version of Microsoft Teams. The function can also be accessed through the options in the “Details” menu of the corporate platform.

The tool will be useful for those who need to revisit a past meeting or ended up missing a meeting, according to Microsoft. “The recap will help teams stay on track and keep the work going after the meeting,” said the company.

In addition to being useful for companies, the function that allows you to revisit classrooms can also help students who have missed a class or need to review content.

More news coming

In addition to launching a tool to revisit meetings, Microsoft is also working on other enhancements to Teams.

According to Microsoft, the service will receive a history menu that will provide tools to display previously visited actions and locations. The function promises to be useful to help the user to search for recently used content on the platform.

While the function to revisit meetings will be released later this month, the history will be released at Teams from February.