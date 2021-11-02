Microsoft Teams moves into the Metaverse universe with Mesh!

Microsoft Teams enters the Metaverse universe through Mesh. At this point, there is a solution to a problem in remote meetings.

The Covid-19 pandemic has put workers all over the world in a difficult situation in a year and a half. At this point, Microsoft productivity experts have observed two types of trends. One of them was the workers’ longing to work in the physical environment. The other was that remote meetings within Microsoft Teams were deprived of the little moments that impacted relationships and careers. Ongoing work in Microsoft’s research organization also proves this.

Microsoft is offering a solution to a problem today with the feature that will be available by 2022. An option comes up with the name Mesh for Teams. Allowing people in different physical locations to participate in shared holographic experiences, Microsoft will combine the mixed reality features of Mesh with the productivity tools of Teams, where people can join virtual meetings, send chats, collaborate on shared documents, and more.

Mesh builds on some features of Microsoft Teams

According to Microsoft corporate vice president Jeff Teper, Mesh builds on existing Teams features such as ‘Together’ mode and ‘Server View’, which make remote and hybrid meetings more collaborative and immersive. Teper said these tools are all ways to help take the formality one step further, with one team, one group, all in the same sandbox.

Mesh for Teams will be a gateway to the metaverse

Accessible by everyone from standard smartphones and laptops to mixed reality headsets, Mesh for Teams is designed to make online meetings more personal, engaging and fun. It will also act as a gateway to the metaverse.



The first step most users of Mesh for Teams will take is to join a standard Microsoft Teams meeting with a customized avatar instead of a static image or video. “Welcome to Mesh for Teams,” said Alex Kipman, Microsoft Technical Officer. As a company focused on efficiency, knowledge workers, it’s something customers want from us, and it’s combined with the mixed reality vision we’ve been working on for 12 years. It all comes together.” said.

What are your expectations from Mesh for Teams and the metaverse universe? Don’t forget to mention your ideas in the comments section!