Microsoft Teams gets CarPlay support

Microsoft renews the conversation features it offers in the Microsoft Teams platform. In the new conversation interface, contacts, voicemails and call history can be viewed in one place. With the new interface designed to make it easier for Microsoft Teams to replace the desk phone, features such as blocking unwanted calls, reverse number querying and call merging are offered.

In Microsoft Teams, users will soon be able to transfer calls between mobile and desktop. In this way, users will be able to move easily while in the middle of a voice or video call. The Teams app will allow users to join conversations without audio on an extra device, and automatically log out on the first device when participating in a conversation from another device. Microsoft will make this feature available to users in early 2021.

New features are also offered for those who regularly record calls in Microsoft Teams. Users will be able to save conversations to SharePoint or OneDrive. Previously, this facility was limited to Microsoft’s Stream service.

Microsoft Teams is finally getting CarPlay support. Thus, it will be possible to control Teams on cars with CarPlay via the infotainment screen in the vehicle or via Siri. It is not yet known whether this support will be offered for Android Auto.



