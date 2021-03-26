Microsoft Teams automatically converts meeting to text

In recent months, electronic devices as well as videoconferencing programs have multiplied. It has become a necessity to talk to people from the comfort of your home without losing contact or stopping work. But sometimes it takes more than voice to understand each other and now in Teams you will see the possibility of automatically transcribing the meeting.

The meeting in voice and written words

Microsoft Teams has become one of the most important applications for development in people’s lives. It has allowed classes to continue their course as far as possible, as well as work meetings in real time and from places as intimate as your living room. But the Redmond firm has realized that it cannot just offer a video and audio option to its users, so it has used its artificial intelligence to introduce a new function.

This consists of the use of intelligent software to listen to the participants and write what they say in real time. This is considered a quick transcript of conversations between participants, who can use it at any time, even if they are late for the meeting. This means that it works like a history, so that the interlocutors can continue with the topic that concerns them while the newcomers catch up. This feature is placed in a separate tab where you can see the course of the interview.

Advanced software to improve meetings

Having a good Internet connection, a good microphone, and a proper camera are most useful for an online meeting. However, the program you use must also be proficient in its features. Microsoft and its artificial intelligence are key for them to improve exponentially, but it is a fact that your app can provide a plus with its automatic transcription.

Shalendra Chhabra, Teams Program Manager, said on the firm’s blog, “Delivering live transcription with high accuracy, minimal latency, and cost effectiveness on an enterprise scale has been one of the toughest challenges in the industry. In the last two years, we have made significant progress in solving this problem and have dramatically improved our precision models using the context of real-time meeting and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence. ” However, full precision does not exist and it will take time for this to occur as well as time for users to enjoy it in a language other than English.