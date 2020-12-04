Microsoft Surface with AMD processor appeared

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with AMD processor appeared in the performance test. Microsoft models with AMD processors that we are used to seeing recently continue to come. The processor of choice for the model shows itself as a model from AMD’s Ryzen 7 series.

Details of the model showed up in the Geekbench performance test. As a result of the performance test, it is seen that Geekbench 5.3.1 version runs on 64-bit Windows.

Microsoft Surface with AMD processor is coming

In the performance test page prepared for the model, it is seen that the processor is clearly written as AMD Ryzen 7 3780U. Looking at the features of this processor, 8 cores and 16 threads show itself. This processor, which has a 12 nm fabrication process, has a basic operating speed of 2.3 GHz and a boost operating speed of 4.0 GHz.

The Microsoft Surface model with AMD processor got 1,034 points in the single-core test and 6,211 points in the multi-core test in the performance test. Also, on the performance test page given by Geekbench, it is seen that the model has DDR4 RAM information instead of LPDDR4x RAM. This means users can configure RAM as they wish. The LPDDR4X RAM is fixedly positioned on the motherboard, so users cannot change it.

It is stated that the model in question is Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. It is not yet clear when the model will meet with users. However, the performance and sales figures provided by the model are curious.



