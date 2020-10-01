Microsoft Surface Pro X refreshes with faster processor

While Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop Go, it refreshed its ARM-based Surface Pro X laptop. Among the new additions, the updated SQ2 processor and the classic platinum color option, which is also found in other members of the Surface series, stand out. The renewed processor promises an increase in performance for many applications. Microsoft states that the battery life of the laptop will take up to 15 hours.

The SQ2 processor stands out as the main change in hardware. Working with Qualcomm again to optimize this processor, Microsoft basically offers Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G platform without 5G support.

The 13-inch Pixel Sense with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels used in last year’s model also comes to the new model unchanged. There are two USB-C ports on the laptop with RAM options up to 16 GB and internal storage options up to 512 GB. Surface Connect port, nano SIM card slot for gigabit LTE connectivity, and removable SSD storage are also available on the new Surface Pro X.

There is not much change in this renewed model. However, the presence of the platinum color option means new keyboards. In addition to platinum, Microsoft will also offer silver, black, blue and red color options. There is also an area above the keyboard where the Surface Pen can be placed.

Microsoft makes little promises about the performance improvement of the SQ2 processor.

The renewed Microsoft Surface Pro X has been pre-ordered as of today, with prices starting at $ 1499. The laptop will be on the shelves as of October 13.



