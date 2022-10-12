Microsoft Surface Pro 9 announced in Intel and Arm variants

What just happened? On Wednesday, Microsoft unveiled its new Surface Pro 9, a premium 2-in-1 that has been ranked first in this category for several years. The latest version is equipped with a 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels (267 dots per inch), an aspect ratio of 3:2, a contrast ratio of 1200:1 and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The 10-point touch panel also supports Dolby Vision IQ and is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, buyers can choose Intel or Arm branded hardware. The traditional route will give you a 12th generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor along with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a roomy 1 TB solid-state drive. The Surface Pro 9 with 5G is equipped with a Microsoft SQ3 SoC based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8CX Gen 3. It uses Adreno graphics and can have up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512 GB SSD.

The battery life is up to 15.5 hours with normal use on the standard Surface Pro 9 and up to 19 hours on the Arm variant. Both have the same dimensions — 11.3 inches (287 mm) in length, 8.2 inches (209 mm) in width and 0.37 inches (9.2 mm) in height. the Intel block.

Both models are equipped with two 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, two long-range studio microphones, a 10-megapixel rear-view camera with autofocus, a 1080p front camera for Windows Hello face authentication, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. and come with a one-year limited warranty.

Prices for the Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD start at $999.99. Arm models with the SQ3 chipset cost from $1,299.99, and also include 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD, but are offered only in silver. Models with Intel Evo chip are additionally available in blue, green or black colors. They are available for pre-order right now ahead of the retail launch on October 25.