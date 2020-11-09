Microsoft Surface Pro 8 displayed running

Microsoft continues to expand the family of Surface series computers that have won the appreciation of users. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 prototype was recently launched on eBay and was bought by a Reddit user. It is unknown how the prototype, the engineering sample, was captured.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 prototype was captured!

According to the report published by MSPowerUser, there is almost no difference in design compared to the Surface Pro 7. However, when the interior, that is, the equipment, differences emerge. The Surface Pro 8, powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, comes with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage.

The computer, which does not have a Thunderbolt 3 port, is preparing to meet the users with a larger battery of 50,030 mWh compared to 45,000 mWh on the Surface Pro 7. Since the device is still an engineering example, changes in the design are possible.

However, we must say that no major change is expected. While competitors are especially thinning the screen frames every day, it seems unlikely that the new generation Surface Pro will come with a frameless design.



