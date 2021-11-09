Microsoft Surface Laptop SE is introduced! Here are the features and price

Microsoft introduced the education-oriented Surface Laptop SE laptop and the Windows 11 SE operating system.

Microsoft introduced the education-oriented Surface Laptop SE model at its event today. Unlike high-end devices such as the Surface Pro X, which appeal to professionals; Surface SE focuses on meeting the needs of students and teachers in educational life.

The new laptop is powered by Intel’s dual-core Celeron processor. The screen of the laptop, which comes with 720P resolution instead of Full HD, is tablet-sized. Microsoft also sacrificed certain features to reduce the price of the Surface SE to the level that students can buy.

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE features

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE; It has a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, a 11.6 inch 16:9 HD TFT LCD screen and a HD quality webcam. Connecting to the outside world via USB Type-A and Type-C ports, the laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor in the base model, and comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB eMMC storage combinations.



Surface SE also has a high-end version. Preferring the Intel Celeron N4120 processor in this version, Microsoft includes 8GB RAM + 128GB eMMC storage. The screen resolution of the laptop is not Full HD. The company limits it to 1366×768. The weight of the Surface Laptop SE is around 1.1 kilograms.

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE price

Microsoft will launch the Surface Laptop SE in early 2022 in the US, UK, Canada and Japan with prices starting at $249.

Coming to Windows 11 SE

The education-oriented Windows 11 SE version, which draws attention with its similarity to the canceled Windows 10X project, was introduced. The operating system will only be available for low-cost devices, schools and education customers. It will also be used on the Surface Laptop SE model.