Microsoft Surface Laptop Go introduced!

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is introduced. Standing out with its design and price, the Surface Laptop Go comes to warm up the competition. Microsoft’s new computer, which is introduced with a new price of $ 549, is aimed to compete with Chromebooks. The Microsoft signed portable computer is smaller, lighter, but there are cutbacks on the performance side. Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop Go, designed as a more affordable alternative to its higher performance devices.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features

A slim and stylish design is used on the computer. This model, which is already thinner than the previous generation, is also much lighter. In addition, while more space is used for the keyboard, the bezels on the screen side are quite thin. Offering a resolution of 1536 × 1024 pixels on a 12.4 inch 3: 2 screen, this laptop also has a 720p camera.

The fingerprint reader is located on the right side of the keyboard where the power button is. Intel’s 10th generation Core i5 processor is used in this new computer, which can be carried easily with its very light and thin structure. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage as standard. The model welcomes us at a price of $ 549.

In addition, for those who want to increase performance, this price is $ 699 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD. For those who want a little more performance, there is 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD and the price goes up to $ 899.

The accessories are as follows:



