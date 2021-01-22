Microsoft Surface Laptop Go becomes official with i5

In October last year Microsoft announced the launch of the Surface Laptop Go, which hit the market alongside the Surface Pro X. However, the notebook was limited to some markets at its launch. Now, the company founded by Bill Gates has started expanding sales of the new model to more countries and Surface Laptop Go is now available in stores in India.

The notebook arrives equipped with Intel’s 10th generation Core i5-1035G1 processor. Your configurations can reach up to 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage with SSD. However, the simplest version of the series arrives on the market with a memory of 64 GB eMMC, instead of the SSD.

Its screen has a touch panel of 12.4 inches and a resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels. With the exception of the entry version of the line, notebooks have a fingerprint sensor to facilitate login to the system via Windows Hello. There is also the presence of an integrated 720p camera, omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio and Studio Mics microphones.

For connection, Surface Laptop Go has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and has headphone, USB-C, USB-A inputs, in addition to Surface Connect connectivity, which allows you to charge accessories or connect docks to your notebook.

Pricing and availability

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go arrived in the Indian market only in Platinum color and is now available in stores with prices starting at ₹ 63,499 – something around R $ 4,592 – for the edition of 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of storage. The most complete version, with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD memory, sells for ₹ 110,999 (R $ 8,028)