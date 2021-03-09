Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 both Intel and AMD processor

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is one of the most popular Windows laptop models abroad. Microsoft is now preparing the Surface Laptop 4, a successor to this model. It seems that the WinFuture site has also reached some details about this soon-anticipated device. According to the site’s report, this laptop will be released in April.

The most important news is that the new Surface Laptop will come with both Intel and AMD processor options. Models with AMD processors will include chips from the Ryzen 4000 mobile series, including the Ryzen 5 4680U and Ryzen 7 4980U. These aren’t AMD’s best guns, as the current generation Ryzen 5000 mobile series was announced earlier this year. Intel models will feature Intel’s latest 11th Generation CPUs, including the Core i5-1145G7 and Core i7-1185G7.

Expected differences between Surface Laptop 4 and Laptop 3

Besides the chips, there seems to be little variation between Laptop 3 and Laptop 4. There are other details on this in WinFuture’s news. As with the Surface Laptop 3, there will be 13.5-inch and 15-inch models for Laptop 4. All models will have 3: 2 aspect ratio screens. The 13.5-inch device will have a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels, and the 15-inch device will have a resolution of 2496 x 1664 pixels. The screens of the Surface Laptop 3 have the same resolution values. Microsoft has been sticking to the 3: 2 aspect ratio for years.

On the RAM side, we will see the maximum value of 32 GB. However, this value will only be available for models with Intel processors. Models with AMD processors will have a maximum of 16 GB of RAM. Similarly, 1 TB maximum storage space will be increased in models with Intel processors. Notebooks with AMD processors will only have 512 GB capacity.

It looks like Microsoft will only make changes to the components inside, keeping the case and screen the same. This may not seem very exciting at first glance, but updating the chips alone can be big news.

Regardless, the information in the WinFuture news is currently at the stage of gossip. Therefore, it is useful to be skeptical yet. However, as the weeks pass and the expected launch date approaches, more details about the Surface Laptop 4 will emerge.