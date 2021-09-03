Microsoft Surface Go 3 features were leaked ahead of the event. Microsoft is expected to introduce the device at the event on September 22.

Surface Go, Microsoft’s laptop, attracts the attention of business users because it has both tablet and computer features. Surface Go stands out with its portability, performance and tablet features.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 specs leaked ahead of September 22 event

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that it will hold a Microsoft Surface hardware event on September 22 at 18:00 CEST. All the features of a model expected to be introduced in the leak published by WinFuture have emerged. All the emerging features belong to the Microsoft Surface Go 3 and its advanced version. Like its predecessor, the Surface Go 3 has a 10.5-inch display. It is claimed to come with a magnesium alloy case and an optional keyboard.

Surface Go 3 will come with Intel’s 10th generation Amber Lake Y processor. Spotted on a Geekbench 4 listing last month, the Surface Go 3 has 4GB of RAM and a Pentium Gold 6500 Y CPU. The model that will come with Pentium Gold is an entry-level device. Although the other model is not fully specified, it can be called Pro. The advanced model of Surface Go 3 comes with a 10th generation i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Pentium Gold 6500 Y has a base clock speed of 1.10 GHz. The 10th generation i3 processor in the advanced model comes with a base clock speed of 1.30 GHz.

Alongside the Surface Go 3, Microsoft is allegedly going to announce a new Surface laptop.