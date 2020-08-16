Microsoft Surface Duo wins three new ads

The Surface Duo, a foldable cell phone from Microsoft that finally got an arrival date and an official price, may have disappointed some technology enthusiasts by not bringing important features.

One of them, as we have already commented, was NFC – not to mention the fact that it will ship dozens of pre-installed applications on the system (only from Google there will be 20, outside of Microsoft).

But the Redmond giant will not give up trying to convince you to get your hands on it, and for that, it just launched three new video commercials that highlight the main features of the cell phone.

Two sites, side by side

View across both screens

Compose an email

As we can see in the videos above, all commercials revolve around the main feature, the foldable AMOLED screen (8.1 ”when open and 5.6” when closed).

Another factor that disappointed some users was the fact that the model hit stores with Snapdragon 855, last year’s top-of-the-line processor, while Qualcomm already announced the 865 and 865 Plus after it.

Finally, we can not fail to mention what is likely to be the “Achilles heel” of this device: its 3577 mAh battery, a worrying capacity to power two screens.

Will the above commercials be enough to make Surface Duo sales take off, even with its salty $ 1,400 price tag and “mediocre” technical specifications for 2020? Wait and see!



