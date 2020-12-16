Microsoft Surface Duo will be available in more countries

The dual-screen smartphone Microsoft Surface Duo was launched last September. The device will meet users in more countries in 2021. According to the statement made by Microsoft; Surface Duo will hit the shelves in Germany, France, England and Canada early next year.

In Microsoft’s statement, it was also stated that Surface Duo owners can download a special version of the TikTok application. This special version takes advantage of both screens of the phone. Users will be able to watch a video on one screen and search hashtags on the other.

TikTok isn’t the only third-party app that takes advantage of the Surface Duo’s custom design. Previously, other apps had created a special experience for the Surface Duo, albeit few in number. Spotify and Amazon Kindle stand out among these apps.

Microsoft Surface Duo has not been able to achieve the expected effect for now. In this case, the fact that the device’s hardware is not strong seems to be the most important reason. However, the increase in the number of special applications parallel to the sale of the phone in more regions can be considered as a situation that may increase the interest in the phone.



