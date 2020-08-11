Microsoft Surface Duo, well known design and accessories

Almost a month ago, the head of Microsoft’s hardware division, Panos Panay, shared a photo that culminated in many suspicions that Microsoft would have altered the Surface Duo’s design to offer rounded sides, but for the happiness of everyone who liked the design. presented at the end of 2019, the Microsoft folding has not changed in its design.

New images posted on Twitter by the user @samsungbloat show different angles of the Surface Duo and its already known design, including accessories that must accompany the smartphone in the box, compatibility with other Microsoft accessories and the different usability modes of the two screens.

Surface Duo and probably what’s in the box

One of the images that immediately pops out is the one you see above. In it, we have the closed Surface Duo, followed by its protective cover in the shape of a bumper, (which gave the impression that Microsoft had changed the design of the device, when in fact it was just a case), and the wall charger with a USB-C to USB-C tip cable.

The cover shows that, to preserve the foldable design, Microsoft will offer protection at the edges of the device, with the region that is positioned on the right side of the smartphone also having a plastic area to offer a better one-handed grip when the Duo is open.

In the image above you can see the difference between the Surface Duo without the protective cover (on the left), being shown in the Microsoft presentation video in October 2019, and the smartphone with the protective cover (on the right).

In the other images above we can see the Duo in different modes: the first shows us a conversation in a messaging application with the clock centered at the top of the screen in the right segment (which can be identified by the speaker for calls, camera and flash) , and offering the on-screen keyboard and the left segment fully occupied by the keyboard.

Just like in another image, we see the Surface Pen accompanying the Surface Duo, ensuring that the accessory will have support for the foldable, but it will possibly be necessary to purchase separately, since there is no possibility for the pen to be integrated into the body of the smartphone.

And we still have the smartphone “half squeeze” in a “peek” mode that has already been revealed a few months ago. To facilitate access to notifications and time, just open the smartphone screen a little, without having to open the model fully 180º or fold the left segment backwards until it completes 360º.

A final image shows the Surface Duo accompanied by Surface Pen and Surface Buds, Microsoft’s wireless headphones that, until now, have been released exclusively in white. With that, it is very likely that, in addition to the Surface Duo, the manufacturer will present a new color option for Buds, now in black, at the announcement event.

As it was leaked a few days ago, the foldable Duo is expected to be announced later this month and, given the growing rumors, the information is likely to be correct. More details about the competitor of the already announced Galaxy Z Fold 2 and future Mate X2 should come up soon.



