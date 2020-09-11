Microsoft Surface Duo is officially on sale

Microsoft has launched its latest dual-screen Android phone, the Surface Duo. Information on the countries in which the device will be sold at a price of $ 1,399 has also been received.

Microsoft Surface Duo features and price

In the technology world where foldable screens are talked about a lot, Microsoft took a much simpler and safer step, divided the screen into two and announced the Surface Duo model with a foldable hinge mechanism. The long-awaited smartphone is one of the most powerful smartphone models with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor 6 GB DRAM and storage options up to 256 GB. Other technical features of the Surface Duo are as follows:

– Screen: 5.6 inches – When turned on: 8.1 inches 2700 × 1800 pixels AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

– Memory and Storage: 6 GB RAM / 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.0

– Camera: 11 Megapixel f / 2.0 aperture – 4K video recording

– Battery: 3577 mAh – 18W fast charging

– Operating System: Android 10

– Size and Weight: 145.2mm x 93.3mm x 9.9mm / 250 grams

– Extra Features: Fingerprint reader

Microsoft announced that Surface Duo could take place in different markets in the period after 2021. For the smartphone, which is currently only officially sold in the US, Microsoft’s official website has two different options for $ 1,399 for the 128 GB model and $ 1,499 for the 256 GB model. Along with the Surface Duo, the company also offers affordable Microsoft 365 packages.



