Microsoft Surface Duo is coming to Europe soon!

Microsoft officially launched the highly anticipated Surface Duo smartphone in the US in September. The phone had a design approaching the tablet side, not among foldable screen phones. Microsoft Surface Duo is coming for Europe, after the USA. The phone that attracts attention is being transferred to the future in 2021 for Japan, England and Canada, as well as the USA.

Microsoft Surface Duo is coming for other countries too

Although there is still no clear date for now, it seems likely to arrive for England in a few months. The reason for this delay seems to be due to the lack of comments from the first customers who bought the phone.

Phone technical features:

– Screen: 5.6 inches – When turned on: 8.1 inches 2700 × 1800 pixels AMOLED

– Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

– Memory and Storage: 6 GB RAM / 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.0

– Camera: 11 Megapixel f / 2.0 aperture – 4K video recording

– Battery: 3577 mAh – 18W fast charging

– Operating System: Android 10

– Size and Weight: 145.2mm x 93.3mm x 9.9mm / 250 grams

– Extra Features: Fingerprint reader

Let’s get to the price of the phone. Although the European price has not been announced, a price tag of $ 1,399 for the 128 GB model and $ 1,499 for the 256 GB model in the USA.



